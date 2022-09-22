«

Teaser trailer for Super Mario Bros. film to premiere at NY Comic Con on Oct. 6th

September 22nd, 2022

by Paul Bryant


The Super Mario Bros. film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on April 7th, 2023, will finally be getting a teaser trailer in the somewhat near future!

Announced on the official New York Comic Con socials this morning the Nintendo & Illumination film project starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, and of course the original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, will officially premiere on October 6th.  The world is definitely very interested as to how the movie is shaping up, so we’ll definitely be checking it out.

See the announcement below.

