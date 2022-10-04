Dead Space remake goes live on January 27th, 2023

Originally announced back in July of 2021 by EA, the much anticipated Dead Space remake has been totally revealed as of this morning.
Being developed by Motive and now set for a January 27th, 2023 release on the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, the remade sci-fi survival horror experience is looking, creepy, atmospheric and awesome thus far. At least based on the new trailer and official screens which are embedded below!
Check all of that out below and as usual stay tuned for more.
Dead Space screens:
Dead Space Official Gameplay Trailer:
Motive, a Montreal-based studio of Electronic Arts Inc., today unveiled the full game details for Dead Space, the remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic, accompanied by the first-ever gameplay trailer. Still remaining true to the original game’s thrilling vision, Dead Space has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in the Frostbite game engine for the latest consoles and PC and offers enhanced audio and crisp, harrowing visuals that have been carefully reimagined to evoke a new level of immersion and quality. Players will also find there is more to learn aboard the USG Ishimura this time around as they relive the story with newly added narrative elements. The ship will have players questioning their own sanity as they delve deeper and begin to uncover its secrets, fighting for their survival with monstrous terrors lurking at every turn.
Dead Space puts players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix a vast mining starship, the USG Ishimura. But aboard the Ishimura, a living nightmare awaits. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board. Alone and trapped, with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival – not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs, but his own crumbling sanity.
Additionally, Dead Space features key gameplay improvements including:
- The Peeling System: Necromorphs, monstrosities unlike anything seen before, have been reconstructed around the new Peeling System, which introduces layered flesh, tendons and bones that break, tear and shatter in shocking new ways. And while strategy is key, players will also experience increased opportunities for creativity in how they utilize their variety of unique weapons and abilities to combat these horrifying enemies.
- The Intensity Director: Dead Space’s beautifully crafted, equally haunting world has long been easy for players to get lost in, but now players will truly feel the weight of every mysterious step Isaac takes. The new Intensity Director dynamically adjusts what shows up in Isaac’s path, from Necromorph spawns and how they choose to attack them, to environmental effects such as light, smoke, particles and sound. Isaac’s heartbeat, breathing, and exertions also adjust based on his stress level to provide players direct feedback into his mental, emotional and physical state.
- An Enhanced Engineering Fantasy: Without weapons or backup, Isaac is forced to defend himself against the Necromorphs by leveraging high-tech mining tools to strategically dismember nightmarish creatures, solve puzzles on his thrilling journey and turn the Ishimura’s malfunctioning systems to his advantage. Originally a silent protagonist, players will now hear more from the beloved engineer via new narrative enrichments voiced by Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac in Dead Space 2 (2011) and Dead Space 3 (2013).
- A Fully Interconnected Ishimura: From the start screen to the end credits, players will confront the frighteningly tight corridors and shadowed hallways of the USG Ishimura without a single load screen or camera cut ever breaking the immersion. This enormous mining ship has been restored for the remake with new rooms, routes and obstacles while permitting seamless exploration with new UI map controls and an improved locator.
Dead Space officially launches on January 27, 2023 and is now available to pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store).
