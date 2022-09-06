PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection accessories coming in October

If you’re in the market for an interesting new color for your PS5 console or unique looking accessories, you’re in luck! Sony earlier today revealed the Gray Camouflage Collection which includes a PS5 Console Cover (for digital and disc versions of the console), a DualSense wireless controller and last but not least, a Pulse 3D wireless headset.
Check out the product gallery and trailer below, and save up those PlayStation bucks for the striking new accessories/customizations beginning on October. Of course you can also pre-order them beforehand beginning next week.
PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection product shots:
Gray Camouflage Collection Trailer | PS5:
Bring a fresh, unique aesthetic into play with the new Gray Camouflage Collection coming to the PS5 family of accessories. Adding to the previously released galaxy-inspired color lineup, the Gray Camouflage Collection features a matching set of accessories with the DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition, and Pulse 3D wireless headset.*
The PlayStation design team reimagined our camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the iconic PlayStation Shapes have been subtly incorporated into the pattern.
The Gray Camouflage Collection will be available starting this fall, with pre-orders beginning September 15. The DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console covers will launch globally on October 14, followed by the launch of the Pulse 3D wireless headset in December. The exact launch dates for the collection may vary by location, so be sure to check your local retailer for availability.
We’re excited to bring the new collection to players, and we hope you’ll enjoy the new design.