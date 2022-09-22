Dragon Quest Treasures gets pre-order details, new gameplay trailer

Dragon Quest Treasures, Square Enix’s super cute Nintendo Switch spinoff, is officially set to be released on December 9th, 2022 and pre-orders are kicking off today.
Those who pre-order can get access to some bonus goodies of course including a set of Chimaera Wings, Better Buddy Bullets and Fullheal Pellets, and even more if you opt for the Digital Deluxe version.
Check out the new gameplay trailer, some recent screens and details below!
DRAGON QUEST TREASURES | Gameplay Overview:
SQUARE ENIX today announced that DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is available for pre-orders both digitally and physically starting today at participating retailers. A Digital Deluxe Edition was also announced alongside a new trailer for the game, showcasing the enchanting world of DRAGON QUEST TREASURES and providing viewers with an in-depth look at gameplay mechanics. DRAGON QUEST TREASURES is set to launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch system on December 9, 2022.
Players who pre-order the Standard Edition from participating retailers will also receive a set of Chimaera Wings, Better Buddy Bullets and Fullheal Pellets. The Digital Deluxe Edition provides the full game download, along with the Standard Edition pre-order items, three monster allies, and batches of Bestest Buddy Bullets and Omniheal Bombs.
The world of Draconia is full of mysteries and treasures. Players will follow the childhood adventures of siblings Erik and Mia from DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age as they hunt for new treasure, recruit well-meaning monsters to aid in their quests, and experience an unforgettable adventure on their search for the seven fabled Dragonstones.
DRAGON QUEST TREASURES will be available for Nintendo Switch on December 9.