Deathloop blasting onto Xbox Series X, Game Pass on September 20th

Now that the PlayStation Deathloop exclusivity term has expired, the stylish and unique Arkane Lyon-developed shooter is officially set to hit the Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass too, on September 20th, 2022. Those who have enough HDD space available can pre-order and pre-install it now!
Deathloop will include the latest and greatest update as well known as “GOLDENLOOP” (see the blog post regarding it here) which includes new features and content such as cross-play, a new weapon, a new ability, new enemy types, an extended ending, and apparently more.
Check out the launch trailer and more info below.
DEATHLOOP – Official Xbox Launch Trailer | Pre-Install with Game Pass Now:
Xbox players will officially be able to get their hands on Arkane Lyon’s DEATHLOOP on September 20, 2022. In addition, Arkane Lyon is also releasing the GOLDENLOOP Update to all platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC), which brings a new weapon, a powerful new ability, new enemy types, an extended ending, and more.
The Xbox release of DEATHLOOP comes with all updates released for the game since its launch. All players can look forward to photomode, a number of accessibility options, cross-play matchmaking, and a host of quality-of-life fixes.
DEATHLOOP is available to pre-order on Xbox Series X|S or pre-install with Xbox Game Pass now.