PAX West Attendees can witness the Lies of P this weekend

Who doesn’t love a gritty retelling of a childhood tale? Well Neowiz certainly does and every time they showed their retelling of Pinocchio, Lies of P they have been showered with praise from players and the press alike. This weekend at PAX West, attendees will have 4 days to get their hands on the demo of this upcoming title at the AMD booth (#617).
Players will control the Puppet Mechanoid who must fight, salvage and craft to survive in the ruins of an ornate city. Interact with survivors, where lies won’t cause your nose to grow longer, but rather more human. Will players choose to be more mechanical or will they take any advantages and disadvantages being human will provide? Lies of P will debut in 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Video Title: Lies of P – Gameplay Reveal:
NEOWIZ is bringing its upcoming action RPG Lies of P and an all-new demo to the AMD Booth at PAX West from September 2-5, 2022 in the Seattle (WA) Convention Center. Developers are beyond excited to show off Lies of P to thousands of new fans. The Lies of P demo promises to dazzle visitors’ eyes thanks to AMD’s high-end tech. Fans can stop by the AMD booth #617.
Lies of P is one of the most-anticipated action RPGs from industry-leading innovator Neowiz. The Souls-like game won prestigious awards, including Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game during Opening Night Live at Gamescom. At Gamescom’s Awards, NEOWIZ and Lies of P were presented with Best Action Adventure Game and Best Role Playing Game awards. This weekend for the first time, the US-based community will be able to get hands-on time with Lies of P to see what all the excitement is about.