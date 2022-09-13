God of War Ragnarök gets an epic story trailer, limited edition Dualsense controller

We assumed that Sony’s State of Play event would have some pretty good things to show off, and one of those rather incredible-looking reveals was the new God of War Ragnarök story trailer. The 3+ minute of new footage provided some more context into the new adventures of Kratos and Atreus, with glimpses of many more characters, environments, enemies, gameplay mechanics and yeah even quite a bit of the story.
Even the newly announced God of War Ragnarök limited edition Dualsense Controller got a trailer, which is embedded below.
God of War Ragnarök hits the PS4 and PS5 on November 9th, 2022.
God of War Ragnarök screens:
God of War Ragnarök – State of Play Sep 2022 Story Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games:
Set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go.
Witness the changing dynamic of their relationship as they prepare for war; Atreus hungers for knowledge to help him grasp the prophecy of “Loki”, as Kratos struggles to free himself from the past and be the father his son needs. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…
God of War Ragnarök – State of Play Sep 2022 Controller Trailer | PS5:
Arm yourself for the battle of Ragnarök with this limited edition DualSense wireless controller. Inspired by the Norse world of Midgard with its unique two-tone design of cool blue on icy white, embellished with bear and wolf insignia – representing Kratos and Atreus.