God of War Ragnarök gets new trailer and release date

For anyone worried the next God of War game might get bumped into 2023, fear not: we have a release date, and it’s just a few months away.
According to the PlayStation Blog, God of War Ragnarök will be coming out on November 9th. The date was revealed via a new CG trailer, which you can watch below, and if you head over to the PS Blog, you can also see screens — which, sadly, are non-gameplay only. Sony also revealed details for the various editions, with pre-orders opening up later next week, on July 15th.
Does this video do a good job of getting you hyped for the latest chapter in Kratos’ saga?
God of War Ragnarök – “Father and Son” Cinematic Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games:
God of War Ragnarök launches on 11.09.2022.
Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…
Find out more: https://play.st/GOWR