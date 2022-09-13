Go give Stray a forever home when it goes physical starting September 20th

BlueTwelve Studio’s inaugural effort has captured the attention of gamers and non-gamers everywhere like a cat video on the internet! For those who prefer a physical copy that they can caress and cuddle, Stray will be coming to retailers in two waves. The PS5 version will be available on September 20th (right here) and the PS4 version will come a tad later on November 8th. To justify the wait, PS4 players will have their copy digitally upgraded, so they can enjoy the enhanced fidelity that only the latest Sony hardware can provide.
For a more fancy feast, players can purchase their copy from iam8bit. The exclusive edition from the boutique retailer will offer a matte black case sleeve, a poster depicting the first teaser art, art cards and a patch featuring the feline protagonist; it will retail for $44.99. Vinyl fans can also purchase a 2 disc version of the soundtrack composed by Yann Van Der Cruyssen for $41.99. The iam8bit SKUs will ship in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 respectively. If you want to play with the kitty now, Stray is available on PC, and the PlayStation platform now digitally.
Stray Physical Edition Announce Trailer:
Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find their way home.
PREORDER NOW your physical copy for PlayStation 5 at stray.iam8bit.com