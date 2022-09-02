Get an overview of Sonic Frontiers in the latest official trailer

The development of Sonic the Hedgehog’s latest and greatest adventure appears to be speeding along rather nicely, and yesterday Sega dropped off a fresh new trailer as proof.
The new overview trailer shows off a nice cross-section of the game, from environments and enemies, to gameplay and features and more. Check out the media below! Sonic Frontiers is set to speed onto PlayStation, Xbox platforms, the Switch and PC on November 8th, 2022.
Sonic Frontiers – Overview:
In Sonic’s newest adventure, he’s headed to the Starfall Islands in search of Chaos Emeralds with Amy and Tails when trouble strikes and they are all sucked into a strange, digital world called Cyber Space. Sonic soon escapes and finds himself on an ancient, mysterious island where he must face sinister enemies and uncover the truth of the Starfall Islands while searching for his lost friends.
Sonic Frontiers will launch starting at $59.99 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems and PC on November 8. To pre-order Sonic Frontiers today, please visit: https://frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com.