Tune into a pre-TGS PlayStation State of Play live event later today

Conveniently timed as a pre-Tokyo Game Show event and one which competes with Nintendo’s Direct event from earlier today, Sony apparently has some announcements to make and goods to show off. Either way, it’s an exciting day for gaming announcements!
So if you’re interested in checking out roughly 20 minutes of the latest wares from PlayStation developers (with a focus on Japanese devs), you’re in luck as there will be reveals, updates and footage for 10 games headed to PlayStation consoles and the upcoming PS VR2.
Check out the YouTube stream below, and stay tuned for the fun beginning on 3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET.
State of Play | September 13, 2022 | [English]:
With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it’s almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community. And it’s also a perfect time to kick off another State of Play.
State of Play returns tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13, with a new live broadcast at 3:00pm Pacific Time / 6:00pm Eastern Time / 11:00pm BST. You can watch it live on on Twitch and YouTube.
For tomorrow’s show, we’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world.
Expect about ~20 minutes of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.