Thomas Waterzooi wants you to Please, Touch the Artwork!

If Matthew’s glowing review didn’t convince you to Please, Touch the Artwork, maybe a short message from the game’s developer Thomas Waterzooi might convince you to get tactile. The game is a low pressure story based puzzle game featuring 3 styles of play inspired by the paintings of Piet Mondrian. 160+ puzzles, all procedurally generated to ensure everyone will have a unique gaming experience. The title has already won several accolades including Best Art at the 2021 Tokyo Game Show and is listed as one of the Top 20 games of 2022 so far by The Guardian + Eurogamer.
I don’t know what else needs to be said, go out there and Please, Touch the Artwork! The game is now available on the Nintendo eShop with a launch discount of 50% ($3.99 vs the title’s $7.99 MSRP). Still not convinced? There’s also a free demo…seriously go check it out now, I’ll be here…waiting.
Please, Touch The Artwork – Player Pitch:
What happens when you DO touch the artwork? In this cozy puzzler with narrative, you’ll break the golden rule of museums and unravel the secret world behind iconic abstract art. Covering over 160 paintings, it’s an aesthetic journey to the origins of modern art, set to a soothing jazzy soundtrack.