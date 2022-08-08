Urban Ninja and Dommy Korean Cyclops join the roster of Capcom’s Street Fighter 6

While Street Fighter V lost it’s final game status to Arc System Works’ Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, that didn’t mean the action was not down right fierce. The story of the night and perhaps the weekend was the breakout run of American competitor Derek “iDom” Ruffin. The XSET team member was a hair’s width from winning it all after climbing through a gauntlet of FGC luminaries such as Diago Umehara, Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi, Tsunehiro “gachikun” Kanamori in the loser’s bracket only losing to Masaki “Kawano” Kawano in a penultimate round. Once the dust was settled, the customary message from the developer played and we received news for the much awaited successor to Street Fighter V.
The trailer introduced the world (formally) to Kimberly, a young girl who blends her affinity for 80s pop culture and ninjutsu to enter the stage of the world warriors. Given the footage we were shown, her ninjutsu style is reminiscent of the style used by Final Fight’s Guy and Street Fighter V’s Zeku, both of whom are practitioners of Bushinryu Ninjutsu.
The second character revealed was an old favorite entering in the most anime way possible. Doing the Akira bike slide Juri Han, the sadistic cycloptic agent of S.I.N. will be terrorizing the streets of Metro City. Based on the win animation, this instance of Juri seems to have a more teenage vibe with her checking out her phone (protected by a pastel cat ear’d phone case) and pulling out a lollipop.
The following news was not revealed on the main stage of EVO, but would definitely be relevant to the crown in the arena. Street Fighter VI will feature commentary and two very familiar figures in the FGC commentary scene have been confirmed to be options to call your fights. The ever exuberant Steve “Tasty Steve” Scott and James “Chensor” Chen joins the already announced Jeremey “Vicious” Lopez and Aru to the digital commentator’s table. As someone who’s got no tournament ambition, it’s like I’ll disable the feature, but for many aspiring stick jockeys, this feature might take their understanding of the fight game to the next level.
Street Fighter VI is scheduled for a 2023 release, on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Whether or not it will replace Street Fighter V on the EVO 2023 lineup remains to be seen.
Street Fighter 6 – Kimberly and Juri Gameplay Trailer:
Street Fighter 6 – Tasty Steve & James Chen | Real Time Commentary Feature:
Street Fighter 6, the next evolution of the Street Fighter franchise, brought the hype to an action-packed Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2022 with multiple announcements, including reveals for new characters and additional real-time commentators. Kimberly, the newest ninja to join the franchise, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker returning from Street Fighter V, make their way to the starting roster for Street Fighter 6 when it launches in 2023. Meanwhile, renowned fighting game commentators Tasty Steve and James Chen head to the mic as additional real-time commentary talent.
Before we dive any deeper, we wanted to say congratulations to all the competitors who delivered the action in Street Fighter™ V: Champion Edition and all other tournaments throughout the weekend.
The two newest Street Fighter 6 characters are sure to deliver a knock out. Kimberly blends together her skills as a ninja with her love for ‘80s pop culture to create a riveting, yet dangerous fighting style. Juri returns as a wicked force and has added a few new tricks to her move set so she can relish in her opponents’ suffering. To go in-depth on each of their moves, please visit the Capcom News Blog. Kimberly and Juri join Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, and Guile on our roster of announced characters.
Tasty Steve and James Chen, longtime veteran casters on the Capcom Pro Tour circuit, join Vicious and Aru as the latest real-time commentators in Street Fighter 6. Players can listen in as their favorite fighting game commentators narrate the hard-hitting action with easy-to-understand gameplay explanations.
Stay tuned for more details on all three Street Fighter 6 game modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub – later this year.