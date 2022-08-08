Bridget confuses a new generation of players as a lead off to Guilty Gear -STRIVE-‘s 2nd season!

Dethroning Capcom’s iron grip of the final game of EVO 2022 is quite an accomplishment, but there was much celebrating for Arc System Works. In less than a year of release, the latest entry in the long-running series has sold over 1 million copies on all formats, a first for the publisher and a first for the series. To commemorate this milestone, the publisher released an image by Guilty Gear team member Kenta Asano and it features the latest daredevil entering the fray in the game’s second season.
Bridget, the adorable bounty hunter who has made many question their sexuality will be available today as a standalone purchase or as part of the second season pass. Bridget is said to be a standard character with long range attacks, excellent movement options and complexity via yoyo attacks. The biggest question is what pronouns will Bridget identify as, given Testament was revealed as non-binary, will Bridget embrace life as trans-woman?
To ride on the positive moment and further move the needle on sales. The game will actually see a price drop as well as a new digital edition. The standard version of the title will now retail for $39.99, the deluxe edition which includes season one and some extras will now retail for $59.99, and a new ultimate (for now…) edition which includes seasons one and two is available for $79.99. Hopefully this will mean there are more daredevils hanging out in the online lobbies.
Guilty Gear -STRIVE- is currently available for PC and the PlayStation platforms.
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 2 Playable Character #1 Trailer:
Check out the play style of the first character in Season Pass 2, Bridget, in this trailer.