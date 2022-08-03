The latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet trailer welcomes us to the Paldea region

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, the next pair of big mainline Pokémon releases which are set to hit the Nintendo Switch, appear to be coming along nicely based on the latest and greatest official trailer.
Released this morning the “Welcome to the Paldea region” video shows off a couple of minutes of Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, including the new open-world environment, activities, characters, forms of transportation, Fidough and more!
Check out the new footage below, and stay tuned for the November 18th, 2022 release.
Welcome to the Paldea region! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet:
Fidough though. 🐶🍞