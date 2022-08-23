Score a useless item for your inventory when you pre-order Return to Monkey Island

Fellow Stan, Stan S. Stanman made his presence known at the Geoff Keighley helmed Opening Night Live today to inform fans of Monkey Island that won’t have to wait much longer to see what new adventure Threepwood Guybrush will find himself embarking on. Releasing on September 19th (apparently there’s a significance to the date…but my deep research has yielded nothing), players will be able to get their hands on Return to Monkey Island.
However if you want to part with your hard earned money prematurely, you can pre-order the title and be rewarded with Horse Armor! Everyone knows horses and pirates go together like oil and water, so having this in your inventory will get you out of plenty of jams…or least have Guybrush say something funny when you attempt to use it futilely.
Guess we’ll have to find out when Return to Monkey Island leaves port on September 19th on PC and the Switch.
Return to Monkey Island | Coming September 19:
Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.
It’s been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. His true love, Elaine Marley, has turned her focus away from governing and Guybrush himself is adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. Hip, young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power, Melee Island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for ‘marketing-related crimes’.
Banter with old friends and new faces on familiar islands now under dangerous new leadership. Then, take to the high seas and explore the new and unknown as you work your way out of tough predicaments. Clever puzzles, bizarre situations, and devastating ripostes are all that stand between Guybrush and glory.