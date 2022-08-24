Harley Quinn and Clayface join the cadre of villains menacing Gotham in a new Gotham Knights clip

Mr. Freeze and the mysterious Court of Owls have already revealed themselves as villains who want to stake their claim in the Post-Batman Gotham. Yesterday at Gamescom, WB Games revealed even more members of the Bat Family Rogues Gallery looking to claim their slice of the pie. First is Clayface, the malleable miscreant who can shape his body into a myriad of objects and master of disguise. Second is Harley Quinn, who is generally depicted as an anti-hero in most media nowadays, but has broken bad once again and seemingly has a new public persona harkening back to her clinical psychiatry days.
Adding these two to the mix will surely give the remaining members of the Bat Family plenty to deal with, but it seems like the quartet have a new ally on the Gotham PD to rely on (cause in addition to Batman dying…so did Jim Gordon). Is it Renee Montoya or a new character? We’ll find out when the game comes out on October 21st, four days earlier than the previously stated release date of October 25th. The title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, leaving the previous gen playerbase to find some means of upgrading.
For those looking to learn more about the world of Gotham Knight, DC Comics will be releasing six issue mini series Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City, each issue will offer a code that can be redeemed for an in-game item. Cross media synergy at its best. I guess I’ll need to visit my local comic shop in late October.
Gotham Knights – Villains screens:
Gotham Knights – Official Villains Trailer [4K]:
Gotham still stands, but for how long?
There’s a storm coming and Renee Montoya knows she can’t trust the GCPD to fight it. She must ally herself with our Knights before it’s too late. Will they stand a chance against the wrath of Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and the Court of Owls as they each try to take over Gotham City? Or will the villains reign over Gotham?