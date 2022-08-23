NBA 2K23’s “The W” further evolves the WNBA mode

In their efforts to be even more inclusive of the WNBA and its growing popularity, 2K Sports today revealed more about the expanded “The W” WNBA mode that will be present in NBA 2K23.
As detailed in the new post found over at the official Courtside Report, The W will feature all-new content such as including WNBA Jerseys, and introduce playable versions of the WNBA All-Star game, Commissioner’s Cup, community challenges, and more.
Have a look at the new trailer and screens, along with new game info below. NBA 2K23 hits the hardwood on September 9th, 2022 for modern consoles and the PC.
NBA 2K23 – The W mode:
WNBA mode shines brighter than ever with all-new Community Goals, playable All-Star game, Commissioner’s Cup, and more
2K today unveiled new features and updates coming to The W in NBA 2K23 for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S players. The W will introduce new ways to control how the league expands, community challenges, and more all-new content.
“The WNBA is quickly growing and evolving, and we are ensuring that we also expand the breadth and scope of The W mode to bring fans of the WNBA more ways to experience it,” said Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts. “This year The W provides an even more authentic WNBA experience that players can enjoy, from choosing how to expand the league to leading the community to new heights.”
The W mode adds a number of new features, including:
- Community Goals: Every Season will feature six weekly goals the community can work together to reach. If the community is able to reach the collective goal in four out of the six weeks in that Season, every NBA 2K23 player will receive a reward**;
For full details on the new updates coming to The W in NBA 2K23 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, check out the latest Courtside Report. Stay tuned for additional deep dives in the coming weeks to reveal even more of what’s new in NBA 2K23.
NBA 2K23 is currently scheduled for release on September 9 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For more information, please visit the NBA 2K23 official website.
Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K23 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB.