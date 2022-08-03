3goo pulls The Rumble Fish 2 from the murky depths to serve it onto consoles and PCs

Digital games get a bad rap, everyone is always afraid that games will “disappear”. However when it comes down to it, the lower overhead costs of publishing digital only titles means publishers can take a chance at reviving older titles without fear that physical media will be collecting dust on shelves. Let me get off this soapbox to mention that thanks to Japanese boutique publisher 3goo, the Dimps developed The Rumble Fish 2 (official site here) will not only leave arcades, but will actually be released worldwide. This home version will come with features not found in the arcade version.
Widescreen support, practice mode, online mode featuring rollback netcode (no need to start up the petitions for this one!), and a slew of archival content such as production materials, character art and music. The Rumble Fish 2 will be freed from its Japanese arcade prison this winter when it hits PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. So…who’s doing the physical release?
The Rumble Fish 2 screenshots:
The Rumble Fish Story Trailer:
The Rumble Fish is a 2D fighting game. The arcade version was developed in 2004. The arcade version of The Rumble Fish 2 came out in 2005, introducing new game mechanics and characters. It gained popularity with its sleek 2D visuals powered by S.M.A. (Smooth Model Animation), fascinating characters and strategic gameplay using 2 types of gauges. The game series has a cult following and is still played in tournaments. Worth noting the series has never been released outside of Japan. This will also be the first time The Rumble Fish 2 makes the move to consoles.