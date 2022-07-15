Forklift Extreme review for Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Last Man Gaming
Developer: Last Man Gaming
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Forklift Extreme is exactly what it sounds like: you play as a forklift operator in a warehouse. Pretty much the entire game is lifting crates up and putting crates down. Sometimes you get to drive the forklift around tight corners, and sometimes you’re carrying crates while doing so. Just about the only time it gets “Extreme” is when you accidentally run over a pylon or a directional sign, in which case your level score gets docked a few points.
In other words, notwithstanding its name, “Forklift Extreme” is essentially the same as any of the ever-expanding list of vocational simulators on the Switch. It may promise a “ragdoll driver” in its eShop description, but don’t let that make you think this is secretly a game where you get to use your forklift for destructive purposes: as I said, you get docked points for your mistakes, and since Forklift Extreme operates on the usual 3-star ranking system for each level, losing points is the last thing you’ll want to do.
To the game’s credit, it makes driving a forklift seem like a breeze. The controls are responsive enough that you can make those tight turns, and the game has a special forklift came that ensures you can see exactly where your forklift prongs are headed. The visuals are also crisp and cartoony, which means the game is pretty pleasant to look at, too.
Does that make Forklift Extreme a must-play? Not really, no. And the fact it’s $10 on the Switch store compared to free + $1.99 to remove the ads on the App Store is a bit of a hefty Nintendo tax. But at the very least, if you’re into simulating menial blue collar jobs, you could certainly do a lot worse than this.
