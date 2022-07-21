Jackbox finalizes lineup for Party Pack 9

This morning we covered the Jackbox Party Starter — which is essentially a best-of compilation from previous entries in the series — so it’s only appropriate that this afternoon we’re covering the announcement that all five games in this fall’s Jackbox Party Pack 9 have now been unveiled.
As is traditional, there’s a returning favourite, Fibbage, which will be the fourth entry in that series. On top of that, you’ll have the usual mix of trivia (Quixort), drawing (Nonsensory), and weirdness (Junktopia, where you try and make money from junk, and Roomerang, which promises to be a spin on reality TV). You can check out trailers for everything except Roomerang below, and then read on for more links.
Call up your friends and dip your fingers in cheese dust because it’s almost time for game night with The Jackbox Party Pack 9. We’ve got a brand new pack of party games coming your way this fall, and all five games have finally been announced.
Whether you’re looking for party games to spice up your office happy hour, online games that can be played remotely on a video call, or just an activity to appease all members of your family, this pack has it. These games will have you cracking jokes, testing your drawing skills, pulling out your trivia knowledge and prompting you to think on your feet. Let’s get into it.
Junktopia
Featuring a deranged wizard who turns unlucky players into (hopefully) canny frogs, Junktopia follows players’ quest to earn back their human form by finding old objects and giving them an amusing backstory to increase their value. The player who nets the highest profit margin wins the right to get transformed back into their human form and earns their place in the wizard’s good graces. Junktopia provokes creativity and lets players flex their storytelling skills, with the help of guiding prompts. Check out the blog post here and trailer here.
Roomerang
Roomerang is a game of responding to prompts, role-playing, and whatever level of competition you bring to the table. Players in a reality TV show world are encouraged to answer prompts through their game personas, to gain status… and avoid elimination. Check out the blog post here and a video of the dev team playing a work-in-progress build here.
Fibbage 4
Fibbage 4 is the latest installment from the long-running Jackbox Party Pack series. In this irreverent bluffing game, players get a true fact with a key word or phrase blanked out and must enter lies that fit the blank to fool the other players. You get points for spotting the actual truth and for tricking people with your lie. Fibbage 4 has a truckload of exciting new features, including Fibbage Enough About You mode, Cookie’s VHS Vault, Fibbage Fan Questions and more! Check out the blog post here and trailer here.
Nonsensory
Nonsensory combines writing, drawing and guessing for a silly, laid-back game of perception and intuition. Nonsensory gives fans their fix of fun and fantasy with creative prompts that test their levels of NSP (Nonsensory Perception). Players must accurately intuit the secret nonsense in the minds of their friends – guess correctly, and they’ll score big-time! Check out the blog post here and trailer here.
Quixort
In Quixort, players are challenged to sort a series of objects according to a prompt as they fall on blocks guided by adorable little robots. In this trivia sorting factory, you and your group can join forces and talk through (probably yell) where each block needs to go as it falls. Additionally, players can also enable Quixort Forever, a separate game mode that lets a single player or team see how long they can place blocks before topping out. Check out the new blog post here and trailer here.