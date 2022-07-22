Freddy Spaghetti 2 review for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC

Also on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: Playful Pasta
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Freddy Spaghetti 2 is a weird game – but probably not in the way it wants to be.
See, much like its predecessor, it’s a game about a sentient(?) piece of spaghetti. You’re responsible for making it move around – since, in the tradition of games like I Am Bread, naturally the spaghetti is mobile. That’s not the weird part, though.
Where the first game was basically just a bunch of levels thrown together with no overarching theme, Freddy Spaghetti 2 has a story, of sorts. It’s a parody of The Office, complete with a bargain basement version of that show’s iconic theme and confessionals from other characters. This, strangely enough, also isn’t the weird part about Freddy Spaghetti 2.
Rather, what’s weird is that the developers clearly put a lot more effort into this Office parody than they did the actual gameplay. The game is broken up into a couple of dozen very short levels, very few of which go longer than thirty seconds. In between each level you get those aforementioned confessionals, and they often last longer than the levels themselves. What’s more, they’re probably more entertaining than the levels – though that’s usually because the levels are so uninspired, generally consisting of flinging the eponymous pasta hero across the floor for a few seconds. While I wouldn’t say any of the confessionals really stood out, they at least make an effort of doing…well, anything, which is more than can be said about the levels.
Because, seriously, some of these levels don’t even try. There’s one level where you just sit in a fishtank for thirty seconds – and then the level is revisited again later in the game, for some reason. For every mildly interesting level, like one where you have to move a box across a room (as I said, mildly interesting), you have ones where you do nothing more than move a few feet across the floor, or go up or down a flight of stairs.
As I said, Freddy Spaghetti 2’s existence is weird. It feels as if the developers wanted to make a different, more interesting game, but couldn’t figure out what they wanted to do with it, so instead they turned it into a sequel for a game that wasn’t particularly good or memorable in the first place. You’re left with the feeling that they didn’t really care about Freddy Spaghetti 2 – and really, neither should you.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a Freddy Spaghetti 2 PS4/5 code for review purposes.