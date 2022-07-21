Bungie sets the next Destiny 2 Showcase for August 23rd, 2022

It’s about that time of the year where Bungie reveals what’s next for Destiny… and in just a couple of short days details for the next expansion and a content roadmap will be revealed.
So definitely tune in on August 23rd, 2022 via their official Twitch channel, to stay in the loop. Check out the official announcement below along with a new No Escape video!
Bungie has announced the next Destiny 2 Showcase will take place on August 23, 2022. Guardians can save the date and watch the new No Escape video here, highlighting key moments from the Light and Darkness saga, and tune in on August 23 to learn exciting details about what’s next for Destiny 2.
Witness what's next.
