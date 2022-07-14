Nintendo eShop Update – Pokémon Puzzle League, XEL, Endling, Hell Pages

If you subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online services and want access to some retro classic titles, you’re in luck this week! Pokémon Puzzle League, originally for the N64, hits the service as does a selection of classic Sega Genesis titles.
As for brand new Switch releases, there’s XEL, Endling – Extinction is Forever, DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, Gloom and Doom, Hell Pages and tons more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Pokémon Puzzle League – Get ready for a Pokémon battle when the Nintendo 64 puzzle game, Pokémon Puzzle League, fills up your Nintendo Switch screen as an addition to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. Join Ash, Brock, Misty and many more characters from the Pokémon animated series as they gather in Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master. Just match three or more blocks of the same color in any direction. It may sound simple, but the gameplay is surprisingly deep, especially when you’re facing off against a human opponent, in person or online! Choose from six different modes offering a wide range of action, from story or puzzle modes to continuous play or timed play. Pokémon Puzzle League will be available starting July 15 for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
- SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online
- MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS – MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS features the first three games in the renowned Mega Man series, compiled for the SEGA Genesis! Beat all three games to unlock Wily Tower, where you can challenge a new boss.
- Comix Zone – In Comix Zone, experience an action game in a setting based on American comics. A comic artist finds himself lost in the Comix Zone, and must battle his way through panels of mutants to escape it!
- Zero Wing – This side-scrolling classic was made by Toaplan, a developer of popular arcade games. You have three types of weapons to choose from: Valcan shots, lasers and homing missiles, all of which can be used in the fight against each stage’s boss. Capture items and enemies with the Prisoner Beam, and use them as shields or as weapons!
- Target Earth – This game won many fans for its exhilarating mix of mech-suit platforming and action. Earn equipment based on your performance in each stage, and customize your loadout for eight different levels.
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Endling – Extinction is Forever – As the last mother fox, you’ll need to keep your three cubs alive and lead them to safety in a world ravaged by humanity. In this 3D side-scrolling game blending stealth, survival and adventure, you’ll make your way through devastated environments to reach the one place on Earth where humans can’t hurt you. In the end, how many of your cubs survive the perilous journey is up to you. Endling – Extinction is Forever launches July 19.
- XEL – Play as Reid, shipwrecked on the strange world of XEL in this 3D action-adventure set in a sci-fi fantasy setting. Without any recollection of her former life, it is up to you to unravel Reid’s past and her connection to XEL. Ready your sword and shield as you explore the overworld of XEL and dive into imposing dungeons full of unforeseen threats and challenging puzzles. Throughout your journey you will make new friends and foes, find new gadgets, as well as jump through time and space. As Reid delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding XEL, she discovers an endless cycle of peril. Will she be able to break free from it, and what will it take?
Mobile:
- Walk On and Game On With Pikmin Bloom – Starting today, the latest version of the Pikmin Bloom mobile app introduces a flourishing garden’s worth of new features to help enhance the fun of your daily walks! With new weekly Flower Planting Challenges, you can team up with friends and work together toward a shared goal of planting flowers. Additionally, all users who join a weekly Flower Planting Challenge and complete it by the end of the day (local time) on July 24 can receive an in-app “Flower” T-shirt (one per player). Looking for a unique way to reconnect with friends, no matter where they are? You might like the new invite friend feature for Weekly Challenges – it makes it easier for your in-app friends to join you! For more details on the newest Pikmin Bloom updates, visit https://pikminbloom.com/en/news/0711/.
Activities:
- Learn Strike Tips in These Free Printable Booklets! – Looking to gain the edge in the Mario Strikers: Battle League game? Learn some advanced strats in these handy, printable booklets. They cost zero Platinum Points for My Nintendo members, so feel free to download them now and enjoy! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/4d1a13513f8da163.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Ambition: A Minuet in Power
- APICO
- Arcade Archives RABIO LEPUS
- Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Ultimate Edition
- BUNNY MUST DIE! CHELSEA AND THE 7 DEVILS. – Available July 20
- Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: DRAW
- Crazy Plane Landing
- Darker Skies
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace – Available July 15
- Fallen Angel – Available July 19
- Family Chess Deluxe Edition
- Farm Simulator USA Car Games – Driving games & Car 2022 Farming
- Firefighter:Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator
- Forklift Extreme
- Gloom and Doom – Available July 19
- GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
- Growbot
- Harlow
- Hazel Sky – Available July 19
- Hell Pages – Available July 15
- HunterX
- JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
- KURSK
- Long Live The Queen – Available July 15
- LOUD – Available July 15
- Luberman and The Legend of Animals Warriors-Platformer Game 2022
- Marimo -VS- I.A.S. – Available July 15
- Mira : A Bird’s Flight
- Mothmen 1966
- Our Summer Sports
- Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition
- Pixel Game Maker Series JETMAN
- Plan B from Outer Space: A Bavarian Odyssey
- Rayland
- Retro Pocket Rocket
- Running on Magic
- Seduction: A Monk’s Fate – Available July 20
- Shred! Remastered – Available July 15
- Spidersaurs
- STRIKER MODES
- Super Toy Cars 1 & 2 Bundle
- SUPER UFO FIGHTER
- Superola Champion Edition
- Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown
- The Galactic Junkers
- Universal Flight Simulator – Available July 15
- Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder
- WORTH LIFE
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS:
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.