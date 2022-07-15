«

Bungie is now officially part of the PlayStation family

Categories:

News

July 15th, 2022

by Paul Bryant


As was surprisingly announced back in January of this year, Sony announced their intention to acquire Bungie and bring them into their growing organization of talented development studios.

Well it’s now absolutely final!  The deal has closed as of today and Bungie is now part of the PlayStation family.  Congrats!  See the announcement tweet below.

Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection - PlayStation 4 (Video Game)
See larger image

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection – PlayStation 4 (Video Game)

Manufacturer:  Activision Inc.
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $18.49 In Stock
buy now

Tags: , , ,