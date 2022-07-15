Bungie is now officially part of the PlayStation family

As was surprisingly announced back in January of this year, Sony announced their intention to acquire Bungie and bring them into their growing organization of talented development studios.
Well it’s now absolutely final! The deal has closed as of today and Bungie is now part of the PlayStation family. Congrats! See the announcement tweet below.
The agreement to acquire Bungie has closed. So now we can officially say… welcome to the PlayStation family, @Bungie! pic.twitter.com/x5jVmelaxl
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 15, 2022