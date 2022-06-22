Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Direct recap

Fresh off it’s extremely successful pre-order campaign which saw every participant satisfied ::end sarcasm::, we got to learn a bit more about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in a 20 minute presentation that debuted today at 10am EST. The presentation showed us more about the 3rd person action RPG from Monolith Soft and gave details about the characters, the world and the systems of the game.
Taking place on the world of Aionios, amidst a conflict between the nations of Keves and Agnus, a sextet of soldiers from each side of the conflict join together to embark on a secret mission, one which will change the lives of those involved. As you journey with them, you’ll learn more about each member, their character class and customize your party to fit your playstyle.
The game’s combat will let you utilize techniques known as Arts, they range from attacks that deal more damage depending on the angle of the attack, techniques that stagger foes and even defensive techniques that will keep your party alive. You can link Arts to perform Chain Attacks and eventually learn more power skills such as Master Arts. Eventually members of the part can even combine to form the Ouroboros. This gestalt being can be enhanced and even take part in Chain Attacks to ensure the tide of battle is always in your favor.
Although we don’t know what the scale of the base title is, the game will be getting an Expansion Pass, which will add content over the course of 4 waves from the game’s launch til the end of 2023. This content will include new items, quests, outfits, colors, challenge battles, heroes to recruit and a story expansion. The pass is set to retail for $29.99 and it is a shame that it is not part of the collector’s edition which everyone one who wanted one got their hands on. The game will also support amiibos and apparently all of them. Swiping amiibos will grant items and if you possess the Shulk amiibo you can change the swordfighter class’ sword to look like the Monado, the iconic weapon from the first Xenoblade Chronicles.
Xenoblade Chronicles is set to debut on the Nintendo Switch on July 29th. Pre-orders are available at your retailer of choice as well as digitally on the Nintendo eShop.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct – Nintendo Switch:
Tune in for a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct presentation featuring roughly 20 minutes of information about the upcoming RPG adventure for Nintendo Switch.