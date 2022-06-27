Nintendo Direct Mini event set for tomorrow morning

Hot the the heels of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct a few short days ago, comes another new Nintendo Direct event from Nintendo.
It’s categorized as a Direct Mini – Partner Showcase event though, and will focus on 3rd party titles headed to the Nintendo Switch so set your expectations accordingly of course. It’ll run around 25 minutes beginning kinda early tomorrow morning, June 28th, 2022 at 6:00am PT/9:00am ET.
Head on over to the official Nintendo YouTube channel for the details: https://www.youtube.com/c/nintendo and stop by for a recap afterwards.
