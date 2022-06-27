What does The Sounds of a Guy in a Hole have to do with Squanch Games’ High on Life?

Squanch Games released a new short today that is purportedly promoting their upcoming living ammo shooter High on Life. The Sounds of a Guy in a Hole short appears to pay homage to commercials selling music compilations (Now That’s What I Call Music and its ilk specifically).
So what’s it got to do with the game? Well this and many other clips will be viewable on monitors strewn across the game, so if you just take a break from the action, just veg out and watch some interdimensional cable, you’ll have that opportunity. High On Life is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store and Xbox Series X on October 25, 2022.
GUY IN A HOLE | High On Life:
Presenting an all-new short from High On Life: GUY IN A HOLE. Literally. It’s a guy in a hole