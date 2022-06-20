Mechanic Battle review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Also on: PC
Publisher: Ultimate Games
Developer: MobilWay
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Notwithstanding its title and an eShop description promising “(h)ours of blood, sweat, customising, and repairs,” you don’t actually spend all that much time in Mechanic Battle playing as a mechanic. While you occasionally have to play very brief minigames that involve tasks like tightening screws, for the most part all you have to do in this game to improve your car is pick a new part and pay for it out of your race winnings.
I can’t say that I minded this all that much. I don’t hate job simulators, but I don’t love them either, so it’s not like I’m deeply offended Mechanic Battle would deprive me of hours spent working on imaginary cars.
However, without the hardcore mechanic action the game promises, all you’re left with is a pretty generic top-down racing game. There’s enough variety in the tracks and the racing modes that it never feels like you’re just doing the same thing over and over and over, but that’s counterbalanced by the fact that the controls are a little wonky. You can tinker around with how your cars are balanced, but it’s still not enough to make up for the fact it’s awfully easy to flip over, and unless you take some turns at just the right angle you’re liable to get stuck against one of the many obstacles that populate the side of every track.
But overall, Mechanic Battle is fine – it’s not great, but it’s also not horrible. It may not let you live out your dreams of being a mechanic, but if you just want top-down racing, it’ll do.
Ultimate Games provided us with a Mechanic Battle Switch code for review purposes.