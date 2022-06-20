Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct set for Wednesday, June 22nd

Nintendo sounds eager to show off what’s going on with the latest and greatest upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles release for the Nintendo Switch, so that’s just what they are gonna do a bit later this week.
The new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct livestream will be around 20 minutes or so and feature some sort of info and footage from the game in advance of the anticipated July 29, 2022 release date.
Check out the placeholder below and make sure to sign up for a notification before the event goes live. Hope on over to the official Nintendo Direct page here: https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct/06-22-2022/
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct:
Get ready for a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, June 22, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes of information about the upcoming RPG adventure for Nintendo Switch.