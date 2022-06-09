Nintendo eShop Update – Mario Strikers: Battle League, Freshly Frosted, Samurai Riot

Mario and friends are back for some action packed socce.. err football action in Mario Strikers: Battle League, which looks like a ton of fun this far. There’s also the quite different experience of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, then also Freshly Frosted which also seems rather unique.
Otherwise there’s quite the lengthy list of other releases coming very soon as well.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Mario Strikers: Battle League – Lace up those cleats because it’s time to get gritty in the Mario Strikers: Battle League game for the Nintendo Switch system! Select among familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom, including Mario, Peach, Donkey Kong and Toad, and play locally* with up to eight players or Strike against the competition online!** Deploy deeper strategies by donning special gear to vary your stats, including increased scoring potential, or up your strength to resist tackles. Once you’re geared up, gather your friends together in the online-only Strikers Club mode and shove your way up the rankings each season. Do you have what it takes to be the ace of Strike? Mario Strikers: Battle League will be available on June 10.
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – Relive memorable moments from the hit anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba through the eyes of its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado. In this action game, you’ll follow the anime’s story from the Unwavering Resolve Arc – where Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps – to Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, which features the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. Face off against demons from the anime series with graphical effects that faithfully re-create the iconic battle techniques in full 3D. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will be available later today.
- Freshly Frosted – What’s your favorite donut? Sweet and sprinkled, a jolly jelly-filled, perhaps a marvelous maple bar? What about one shaped like a pumpkin, a snowflake or a star? Journey through this sweet sensation accompanied by soothing narration, eye-catching themes and more than 144 puzzles to bake your way through. Discover many a whimsical shape as you explore a sweet skyscape of pastry possibilities in Freshly Frosted, available on June 10.
- Games With Friends – National Best Friends Day is this week, so why not engage in quality time with those special people in your life with some Nintendo Switch games? Groove to the beat with pals in Just Dance 2022 and show off your fancy footwork across 40 tracks, including chart-topping hits like “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift and “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish. Or, if you’re planning a game night with your besties, cue up Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics and enjoy a collection of 51 diverse games from around the world featuring familiar favorites like Chess and Darts, and even international hits like Mancala. Just Dance 2022 and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics are both available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Accessorize for Strike – Kick off a summer of Strike with this Mario Strikers: Battle League sports bag, available today! Carry your essential sports gear in this multipurpose drawstring backpack that’s suitable for all ages. My Nintendo members can redeem 600 My Nintendo Platinum Points to get this new reward. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/.
Nintendo eShop sales:
Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
- Ampersat – Available June 10
- Arcade Archives THE TOWER OF DRUAGA
- Beach Boys: The Perfect Date – Available June 10
- Car Racing Trials
- Casino GOLF
- Cool Animals
- Dadish 3 – Available June 15
- Delivery From the Pain
- even if TEMPEST
- Horizon Midnight Sky Combat Aircraft – War Arena Flight Simulator 2022
- Horse Stable: Herd Care Simulator
- JUMANJI: The Curse Returns – Available June 13
- Later Daters Premium – Available June 15
- Legend of Arcadieu Bundle
- METAL MAX Xeno Reborn – Available June 10
- METAL MAX Xeno Reborn: Digital Deluxe Edition – Available June 10
- Mini Gardens
- Mr. Prepper
- Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia – Available June 10
- One Last Memory – Reimagined
- Pirates Jigsaw Puzzle – Education Adventure Learning Children Puzzles Games for Kids & Toddlers
- Pro Gymnast Simulator – Available June 10
- Samurai Riot
- Shishi : Timeless Prelude
- Sokocat – Combo
- Square Keeper
- Super Perils of Baking
- The Hand of Merlin – Available June 14
- The Minesweeper: Crew Bomber Expedition
- The Wizard and The Slug – Available June 10
- Thunder Kid II: Null Mission – Available June 15
- Tricky Doors
- Video World
- Ye OLDE Cribbage Club: A Later Daters Game – Available June 15
- Zeus Quest – The Rebirth of Earth
* Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately.