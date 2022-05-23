Pac-Man’s 42th Birthday brings presents for everyone

As someone who has recently entered his forties, I can confidently say it sucks cause no one cares. But unlike the people in my life, Bandai Namco came armed to the teeth with presents for their little yellow pizza shaped man who celebrated his 42nd birthday yesterday on May 22nd. The first gift is the gift of song. It’s been a while since Pac-Man fever hit the charts and now We are Pac-Man will get a new generation of people bobbing their heads. The song is composed by Yoshihito Yano and Kazuhito Udetsu with vocals by Tokyo-based artist Kaho Kidoguchi.
The second is a compilation of 14 of Pac’s various adventures dubbed Pac-Man Museum+. It will be released on all major console platforms and PC on May 26th. The titles included are.
- Pac-Man (1980)
- Super Pac-Man (1982)
- Pac & Pal (1983)
- Pac-Land (1984)
- Pac-Mania (1987)
- Pac-Attack (SNES Version; 1993)
- Pac-In-Time (SNES Version; 1995)
- Pac-Man Arrangement (Arcade version as seen in Namco Classic Collection Vol. 2, labelled as Arcade Ver.; 1996)
- Pac-Man Arrangement (PSP version as seen on Namco Museum Battle Collection, labelled as CS Ver.; 2005)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition (2007)
- Pac-Motos (originally included in Namco Museum Remix; 2007)
- Pac ‘n Roll Remix (originally included in Namco Museum Remix; 2007)
- Pac-Man Battle Royale (2011)
- Pac-Man 256 (Console version, 2015, 2016)
Not content with his own titles, everyone’s favorite ghost muncher will be making an appearance in Epic Games’ Fortnite. Pac-Man themed cosmetics will be available for games to purchase using in-game currency starting June 2nd.
Finally the last item is more of a present for one lucky gamer. On Twitter, you can enter up to eight times (until 5/27) for a prize package which includes the above Pac-Man Museum+, an Arcade 1up Bandai Namco Legacy Edition cabinet and much more. To enter, favorite the tweet above, and quote retweet with the appropriate hashtags once per day to earn entries in the contest.