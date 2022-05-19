The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt heading to next gen consoles later this year

Just in case you happened to be wondering “when the heck is that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of The Witcher 3 that CD Projekt Red said they were working on is coming out?”… comes news of the release for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from the studio itself.
Well it’s looking like a somewhat vague “Q4 2022” date at this point, which still gives us hope for something this year at least. CD Projekt Red is hard at work on the next real installment in The Witcher franchise too, remember, and some other things we’re sure as well.
See the confirmation Tweet below.
Let’s make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?
We’re delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.
See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh
— The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022