Sega/Atlus reminds Steam Deck owners which of their games are “Great on Deck”

As more and more players leave the on deck circle and become Steam Deck owners, the fine folks at Sega/Atlus would like to remind these newly mobile PC gamers that a bevy of their offerings has been tested as “great on deck“. This means they can be hanging out at Junes while waiting in line at Target, traversing the streets of Kamurocho while waiting for your turn at karaoke, and making some crazy money in the back of your Uber. The possibilities are there and plentiful.
Here’s a list of titles that the publisher confirmed has passed Valve’s checks (oddly…no Sonic titles).
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania: Bounce, tilt, and roll your way across hundreds of delightfully crafted levels and mazes in order to stop monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon from blowing up Jungle Island!
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles: Follow Tanjiro as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human.
- Persona 4 Golden: Become intertwined in the coming of age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders.
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon: Take on the role of Ichiban Kasuga and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in this dynamic RPG combat set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan.
- Yakuza 3 Remastered: Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, has earned his retirement, but a deadly power struggle forces him to walk the streets of Kamurocho to escape his past for good.
- Yakuza Kiwami 2: Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, must face the ambitious Ryuji Goda, the Dragon of Kansai, in an all-out war between two rival yakuza clans.
- Yakuza Kiwami: Experience SEGA’s critically-acclaimed entry that started a legend with Kazuma Kiryu, an up-and-coming yakuza who takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss, who emerges from prison ten years later to a changed world.
- Yakuza 0: Fight like hell through 1980s Japan as junior yakuza Kiryu and Majima in an experience unlike anything else in video gaming.
- Valkyria Chronicles: Follow a hero named Welkin, and his fellow soldiers of ‘Squad 7’ in their fight against the invasion of Gallia and the Empire’s attempts to unify the continent under its power.
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Commander Claude Wallace and his childhood friends set out to fight in a desperate war, but bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of Valkyria stand between them and victory.
- Vanquish: PlatinumGames’ revolutionary sci-fi action shooter compels players to battle legions of future-tech enemies using a vast arsenal of weapons, including all DLC features.
- Sega Bass Fishing: Explore the exciting sport of Bass fishing! Based on the Dreamcast hit, motor out to eight different fishing locations to catch the biggest and baddest Bass possible.
- Alien Isolation: Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger.
- Castle of Illusion: Mickey Mouse returns to star in Castle of Illusion, a fantastical reimagining of the Sega Genesis classic.
- Crazy Taxi: Barrel through traffic packed streets, hurdle off parking garages, and Crazy Combo your way to Crazy Money in a wild frantic race to scare up the most fares. In Crazy Taxi, time is money, and only the Craziest Cabbies come out victorious.
- Puyo Puyo Champions: Easy to learn, tough to master! Jump straight into fast-paced puzzle action with features fit for both friendly rivalries and competitive tournaments in Puyo Puyo Champions.
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: Japan’s beloved puzzle game series Puyo Puyo and the world-renowned Tetris® game franchise have teamed up to deliver even more Puyo-popping and Tetrimino-clearing fun.
- Shining Resonance Refrain: Play as Yuma Ilvern and stop the Empire from exploiting the power of the ancient dragons, realize your destiny, save Astoria, and unleash the strength you’ve always had locked away.