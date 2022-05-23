Sniper Elite 5’s latest trailer teaches us a little bit about the The Art of Stealth

With Sniper Elite 5 just a mere days away from launching for consoles and the PC, Rebellion dropped off a fresh new trailer and a few recent screens of the latest and greatest historical sniper game experience.
The new footage includes commentary from Military advisor Paul Biddiss as well as the Sniper Elite dev team and shows off new takedowns, traversal and of course stealth options that players will have access to in Sniper Elite 5.
See the new media below alongside the trailer too, and stay tuned for the launch on May 26th, 2022.
Sniper Elite 5 screens:
Sniper Elite 5 Spotlight – The Art of Stealth | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4:
Rebellion, one of the world’s most successful video games developers and publishers, has today released a new Sniper Elite 5 video that reveals further details about the stealth options that will be available to players when the game is released on May 26. Offering insight from the development team as well as from the game’s military advisor and motion capture artist Paul Biddiss, the new Spotlight trailer features interviews and gameplay footage showcasing the new traversal, sneaking and takedowns in Sniper Elite 5, including new non-lethal options. The new Spotlight video is available to watch here: https://youtu.be/u435k6geWj8
Paul Biddiss, the military advisor and action coordinator for a number of high-profile movies and TV shows, provided his expertise to the Sniper Elite 5 development team as well as being the motion capture artist for Karl Fairburne, helping to ensure the highest possible level of authenticity to his movements and takedowns. Speaking about his involvement in the game Paul said: “All the takedowns are realistic to the training that was given to SOE operatives… everything is realistic. There is no embellishment.”
The new video also gives details of the other stealthy options open to Karl including new traversal mechanics which open up hidden areas of the maps as well as giving the player alternative routes to approach their objectives. The player will also have to consider the audible distance of both their weapon and ammo when taking a shot if they want to remain undetected.
For Sniper Elite 5 the player will have a host of non-lethal options at their disposal including the ability to incapacitate the enemy with non-lethal takedowns and ammunition. These options provide the player with even greater scope to approach each mission and game scenario in a way that best suits their playstyle and their objective.
The latest game in the award-winning franchise, Sniper Elite 5 will release simultaneously on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam and the Windows Store on May 26, 2022. Players that pre-order Sniper Elite 5 will receive an additional Target Führer campaign mission entitled “Wolf Mountain.” A Deluxe Edition is also available, which will include Season Pass One, as well as the P.1938 Suppressed Pistol for pre-orders.