Learn who does what at a game developer in Deathverse: Let it Die – Dev Diary #3!

Uncle Death, if you’re not gonna get us some sweet deets, leave the folks at Supertrick Games alone so they can tighten up the graphics on level 3! A 3rd episode of the Deathverse: Let it Die Dev Diaries has been released and he’s roped in Director Shin once again to put some names out of the people who are working diligently on the title. We are introduced to Game Designer Toshihiro Fujikawa, Level Designer Tomoharu Takata, Environmental Artist Daisuke Oka, Character Artist Takashi Kasahara, and Animator Kazuki Shirahama.
We see a square get turned into a sphere, Excel spreadsheets with dialogues, character models going through lighting tests and even a test animation for a katana slash! Director Shin also says that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and he hopes the game will be out soon. Will we get a release date in the diary’s final chapter? I guess I’ll have to tune in when it drops. Deathverse: Let it Die will be released on PlayStation platforms, however a release window has yet to be revealed.
DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE Dev Diary #3:
Senpai!
Dev Diary #3 for DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE is now available! In this episode, we did a special SUPERTRICK GAMES studio tour! Listen close to hear the dope BGM that @AkiraYamaoka promised to make for me! 🤘😮
