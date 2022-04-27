Wall of Insanity review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Also on: PC
I didn’t go into Wall of Insanity expecting very much. The developer’s previous Switch game, Mindcell, was a generic action game where you spent most of the time running through tunnels attacking things with the most random weapons imaginable. Just going by screenshots, I assumed Wall of Insanity would fill a similar space, just with more of a horror theme to it.
Obviously, I wasn’t expecting to enjoy it – and yet I absolutely did.
I mean, it’s not what you’d call a great game. It looks kind of cheap, the story doesn’t make a lot of sense, and the controls can be a little frustrating, especially when you’re trying to run and gun (which you’ll need to do fairly often, since the monsters come at you pretty quickly).
Even with those flaws, though, Wall of Insanity is a pretty fun horror shooter. First and foremost, it features some genuinely creepy enemies. There are little shrunken heads on spider legs that skitter across the floor and can squeeze through even the tightest spaces, there are lurching mummy-type creatures that advance on you relentlessly, and there are a bunch of other monsters that are the stuff of nightmares. They’re deeply unsettling.
They’re also pretty fun to watch explode, which is the other part of why Wall of Insanity is so much fun. The game gives you a pretty decent selection of firepower, and even if reloading takes a little longer than it needs to, it’s still very satisfying when you can start blasting away.
Is Wall of Insanity deep? Not really. And I don’t think it’s going to be on any GOTY lists eight months from now. But if you want a shooter that doesn’t have any pretensions about what it is, you’ll want to check it out.
