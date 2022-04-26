The next episode of Bethesda’s “Into the Starfield” is now live

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci fi-themed action RPG is scheduled to launch November 2022, and we are still just getting a trickle of info and media. Thankfully today the studio dropped off a new “Into the Starfield” developer video which dives a bit deeper into many aspects of the game.
The third episode, titled “The Sound of Adventure”, is now live and embedded below. The new episode, which features Audio Director Mark Lampert and Starfield Composer Inon Zur focuses on (kinda obviously) the music and sound design of the much anticipated release.
Starfield is set to launch exclusively on the Xbox Series X and PC on November 11th, 2022.
Into the Starfield – Ep 3: The Sound of Adventure:
Today we are pleased to present the next episode in the ongoing Into the Starfield video series. In this episode, Bethesda Game Studios Audio Director Mark Lampert and Starfield Composer Inon Zur sit down to talk about the music and sound design of Starfield. Listen as they discuss Lampert and Zur’s artistic process, how the score affects a player’s experience and the search for answers that is at the heart of Starfield’s music.
“Starfield is the most ambitious project I’ve ever worked on,” says Zur. “It’s a vast game about a vast place, but more than anything else it’s bravely asking big questions—philosophical questions and important questions—that usually people don’t bother or dare to ask.”