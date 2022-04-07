«

Nintendo eShop Update – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, House of the Dead: Remake, Chrono Cross: RD Edition

News

April 7th, 2022

by Paul Bryant


Nintendo Switch owners have no shortage of interesting experiences to dig into this week on the Nintendo eShop.

There’s quite a few featured titles worth checking out including 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, House of the Dead: Remake, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, Don’t Starve Together and more.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning 13 intertwining stories. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D side-scrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity! 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will be available on April 12.
    • CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION – A remaster of the acclaimed RPG CHRONO CROSS has dashed and slashed its way onto the Nintendo Switch system! A number of enhancements have been made to this RPG classic, like the ability to turn off enemy encounters and a newly refined soundtrack. With over 40 party members to meet, people and dimensions will intertwine in this epic drama about the planet itself. Plus, RADICAL DREAMERS is included! Experience the origins of CHRONO CROSS in this text-based adventure. CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION transcends time and space, with unforgettable RPG journeys that unfold across parallel worlds.
    • THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake – The classic arcade rail-shooter is back with a new makeover and exciting gameplay changes! In this multiplayer game, you’ll suit up as a pair of government agents sent to investigate disappearances, only to find hordes of undead monstrosities.
    • Don’t Starve Together – Fight, farm, build and explore together in the standalone multiplayer expansion to the uncompromising wilderness survival game, Don’t Starve. Enter a strange and unexplored world full of odd creatures, hidden dangers and ancient secrets. Choose from over a dozen playable survivors, each with unique powers to help you unravel the mysteries of “The Constant.” Cooperate with your friends in a private game or find new friends online.* Don’t Starve Together will be available on April 12.

  • Become an Icon! – New Nintendo Switch Online missions and rewards have arrived for April, including icon elements inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 2 games! Nintendo Switch Online** members can redeem their My Nintendo Platinum Points*** for exclusive icon elements to customize their look online. New icon elements featuring Animal Crossing residents with April birthdays and characters from Splatoon 2 are available until May 1 at 6 p.m. PT. You’ll be able to use these icon elements to spruce up your user profile to show off your personal style and appreciation for your favorite Nintendo Switch games to your friends. Icon elements are refreshed each week, so be sure to check the Nintendo Switch Online app on your Nintendo Switch system so you don’t miss any! To learn more about missions and rewards, please visit  https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/detail/2022/missions-and-rewards-added-to-nintendo-switch-online/.

* Online multiplayer mode requires internet connection and an active Nintendo Switch Online membership.

