Press START on 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on Nintendo Switch today!

Switch gamers can finally enjoy the riveting tale of 13 teenagers and the alien invasion that will change their lives forever as 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim finally arrives on the portable Nintendo console today April 12th. Atlus releases another trailer to entice gamers to check out Vanillaware’s latest and greatest. The game is available physically at retailers such as Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and digitally on the Nintendo eShop for $59.99. As someone who enjoyed the original release, having it on the go is the perfect way to enjoy it as it is very much a title that can be enjoyed in short sessions.
For those in the Los Angeles area, you can check out a special art exhibition that will be taking place at Gallery Nucleus April 16th and 17th. The exhibit will feature 13 pieces of art which are created by different artists and prints of the art can be purchased although the print run will be limited to…you guessed it, 13 pieces. Those who can’t make it can enjoy a livestream which will give viewers a virtual walkthrough of the exhibit and an opportunity to win 1 of 13 Nintendo Switch OLED models that will be given away on the ATLUS_West Twitch channel.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — START Trailer | Nintendo Switch:
The doomsday clock is ticking. 「 START 」the fight to save humanity’s future!
