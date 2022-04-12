Bugsnax heads to Xbox, Switch, Steam; free Isle of Bigsnax DLC set for April 28th

Bugsnax, the magical free launch title for the PS5 (via PlayStation Plus), was a super fun and somewhat overlooked gem. Young Horses has thankfully been hard at work in creating a free content expansion and update known as “The Isle of Bigsnax” which looks to add quite a lot to the already content-rich game.
But wait, there’s more… Today the studio also revealed that Bugsnax and The Isle of Bigsnax DLC is set to be released for the PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch quite soon as well. The game and the update are scheduled for April 28th, 2022.
Check out the details in the latest trailer below showing off the game and new content.
Bugsnax & The Isle of Bigsnax – 101 Trailer:
Surprise! Bugsnax is dropping on Steam, Xbox & Nintendo Switch on April 28! All Bugsnax players will also get a free new update: The Isle of Bigsnax! adds around three hours of new story and quest content where you explore a strange island that has risen from the sea, crawling with giant-sized Bugsnax.
https://www.bugsnax.com