Nintendo eShop Update – Nintendo Switch Sports, Parkasaurus, Bugsnax

Phew, check out all these new Nintendo eShop releases for the week, include the big launch of Nintendo Switch Sports.
There’s also the quite unique Bugsnax, interesting looking Parkasaurus, a new selection of SEGA Genesis titles for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers nad others including Arise: A Simple Story, Escape Game R00M, the interestingly titled OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos + Love･or･die and way more!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch Sports – Swing, kick, spike and bowl your way to victory in the Nintendo Switch Sports game, the latest sequel to the Wii Sports series! Play six sports – Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara (swordplay) – built for players of all skill levels and with intuitive motion controls so that anyone can instantly have fun. With multiple options for multiplayer fun, family and friends can join in on the same system* or online.** Face opponents near and far to aim for the Pro League in each sport, obtain in-game rewards to customize your Sportsmate or Mii character and show up to Spocco Square in style! Plus, a seventh sport is planned to be added via a free update this fall; get ready to Golf!*** Nintendo Switch Sports will be available on April 29.
- Parkasaurus – In this dinosaur tycoon management simulation, take care of your dinosaurs by constructing well-designed exhibits, researching specialized technologies and maximizing profits to expand into the ultimate dinosaur theme park.
- Bugsnax – Take a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug, half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles and her followers scattered across the island alone … and hungry! It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax, and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?
- SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online
- Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball – Dr. Robotnik’s fortress is a giant pinball machine! Help Sonic spin, bounce and bump through four different pinball zones made up of glittering caverns, slimy sewers, boiling lava and monstrous machinery to collect the Chaos Emeralds and save the inhabitants of Mobius from a mountain of trouble.
- Shining Force II – Shining Force II joins the original Shining Force in the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library! In this tactical RPG fantasy adventure, you’re tasked with leading the titular Shining Force in cinematic battles against an ancient evil that threatens to overtake the land.
- Space Harrier II – Become the heroic Space Harrier in Space Harrier II and battle a bevy of wicked creatures in this frantic and challenging action game, which was one of the original launch titles for the SEGA Genesis!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Earn 10% in Gold Points! – Until May 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points**** on select digital games in the Xenoblade Chronicles series.***** That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points, which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. Shop now at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#double-gold-points.
- STAR WARS Day Celebration Sale – May the 4th – and video game deals – be with you! In celebration of STAR WARS Day, beginning April 28 at 9 a.m. PT and running through May 5 at 11:59 PM PT, check out these big savings on Lucasfilm Games titles of yesteryear. It’s a great time to revisit games you love and try something new. See the full list of games on sale at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#star-wars-day-sale.
Activities
- Float Through Spring With Kirby – Enter the My Nintendo Spring Break With Kirby Sweepstakes for a chance to win a pink and powerful prize pack that’s a great match for a springtime picnic! Have an unforgettable spring adventure with these prizes, which include a tote bag featuring art from the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game, among other cute keepsakes. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked, so enter today until May 2!****** For more information and to enter, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/03f6fccec8d47eac.
- Get Organized, Pokémon-Style – Tidy up your Nintendo Switch cables with these colorful and flashy straps inspired by the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, including designs based on the Galaxy Expedition Team and the Pikachu and Eevee Masks from the game! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/bf8f81ae4044f642#product.
- Enjoy a Beverage With Someone Special – Soak in a cozy afternoon and feast your eyes on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Coaster Set. Inspired by Brewster’s in-game café, the Roost, this snazzy set will help turn your coffee nook into a cozy café. This reward would make a fun gift for someone you love playing the game with, and it makes a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift, too! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/3051f3889787e274.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives GAPLUS
- ARIA CHRONICLE – Necroknight Amazon Bundle
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- As Far As The Eye
- Breakfast Bar Tycoon Complete Edition
- Bunny Reversi
- Cardful Planning – Available April 29
- Catie in MeowmeowLand
- Chickens On The Road
- Cricket 22 The Official Game Of The Ashes
- Dandy & Randy DX – Available April 29
- Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver
- Escape Game R00M
- Feral Flowers – Available April 29
- Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny
- Get Packed: Couch Chaos
- Instant Sports Plus
- Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute
- Let’s Get Changed!～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～
- Light Fairytale Episode 1
- LOST BUBBLES: Sweet mates
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom – Available April 29
- Ludo Game: Just chill out!
- Marble Maid
- Marco & The Galaxy Dragon
- My Brother Ate My Pudding!
- NEW TERRA
- Nonogram Minimal – Available April 29
- OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos + Love･or･die
- P.3
- Panmorphia: Awakened
- Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles – Available April 29
- Ping Pong Arcade
- Pixel Game Maker Series MessiahEnd Refrain
- Rail Trail
- Ravenous Devils – Available April 29
- Raven’s Hike
- Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King
- Slap the Rocks – Available May 4
- Space Genesis
- TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight
- Transiruby
- TURN TACK
- Watcher Chronicles
- West Water – Available April 29
- Whisper Trip
- Wildcat Gun Machine – Available May 4
- Winkeltje: The Little Shop
* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.