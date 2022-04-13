The Binding of Isaac: Repentance physical edition revealed

For over a decade, The Binding of Isaac has been putting a fear of mothers into the hearts of gamers everywhere. The latest update for the title was dubbed Repentance applied bug fixes and incorporated content generated by fans. Today publisher Nicalis announced a physical version of the latest iteration of the title sold exclusively at their web store.
A standard version priced at $59.99 will include a reversible insert and a booklet, a premium version dubbed Leviathan box will cost $79.99, will feature an exclusive sturdy sleeve and 2 exclusive cards for the physical card game The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls. This package will be the only way to obtain these cards so fans of Four Souls will need to act fast before supplies run out. This physical edition is set to ship sometime this summer and can be pre-ordered directly here. For those who want to enjoy the penultimate experience now, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is available digitally on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
