Auto Converting Optimus Prime becomes whole as Hasbro reveals an auto converting trailer

Any child of the 80s wished their transformers would convert without their intervention and last year Hasbro with the help of Robosen Robotics made that dream come true with the auto converting Optimus Prime. Today they make the package complete by revealing an auto converting trailer to give the Autobot leader something to haul. Measuring at 3ft in length, the trailer contains an arsenal of weapons, and a turret which he can use to take on the evil Decepticons.
It also comes with a miniature Spike Witwicky figure and a slew of extras including an Individual Serialized Number, Autobot Magnetic Car Badge, Metal Challenge Coin, and Sticker Pack. But what good is backup if you don’t have someone to back up, thankfully with this announcement Hasbro released another allotment of the auto converting Optimus Prime, and given how quickly the first run sold out, I’d recommend anyone on the fence to roll out immediately. It might be pricey, but you can’t put a price in fulfilling a childhood dream…can you?
Meet the World’s First Auto Converting Flagship Optimus Prime TRAILER KIT by Robosen:
Flagship Optimus Prime TRAILER KIT product shots:
Following last year’s launch of the Flagship TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot, Robosen Robotics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd, a leading innovator in the field of robotics, in collaboration with Hasbro, announced the TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Trailer with Roller – Collector’s Edition for the Flagship Optimus Prime, the most advanced and programmable TRANSFORMERS robot ever created.
This new companion piece is modeled after the original G1 design and measures an impressive 3 feet in length. The Trailer and autonomous Roller expands the users’ arsenal to defend against the Decepticons and create the ultimate, auto-converting, Optimus Prime experience ever to launch.
The Flagship Trailer and Roller Set comes with a protective storage case with a handle for easy transportation, along with the Limited Edition Collectible Pack, which includes an Individual Serialized Number, Autobot Magnetic Car Badge, Metal Challenge Coin, and Sticker Pack. It is available for pre-order now at HasbroPulse.com and Robosen.com, and retails for $749.99 USD. Additionally, back by popular demand, starting today, a limited number of Flagship Optimus Prime robots are available for purchase on Robosen’s and Hasbro Pulse’s websites; they retail for $749.99 USD and will ship immediately.
Backup has arrived, and the Flagship Trailer and Roller Set creates an immersive, interactive experience for owners of the Flagship TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Robot (sold separately). The Trailer auto-converts into battle mode by folding open and pivoting upwards to shield and expose its massive firepower with an integrated articulating sentry blaster. Stationed inside, Roller awaits your command to explore and engage the enemy, all via app control, along with human sidekick, Spike, who is ready to jump into action or enjoy the ride. Optimus Prime’s blaster can also be mounted for further firepower and support. Connect your TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Robot with the Trailer and control via app or voice for the most authentic, awe-inspiring Transformers experience.
A simple voice command opens the Trailer’s rear swing doors exposing the automatic lift gate, which Roller can drive up and down, and Optimus Prime can seamlessly tow the Trailer with the integrated fifth wheel coupling that easily attaches while operating in truck mode for a quick and realistic connection. Various battle modes stage Optimus Prime and Trailer in full combat and defensive positions and the Trailer can open while Optimus Prime tows via truck mode, exposing the sentry weapons to fire on the Decepticons during the chase.
Using their proprietary servo motor technology, the Trailer and Roller Set auto-converts in seconds and as with all Robosen products, the Trailer and Roller set is meticulously designed and crafted with state-of-the-art, high-grade metal alloy parts, combining classic industrial design with the most cutting-edge robotic technology, while providing an ultimate entertaining experience filled with programming, and pure fun. The Trailer and Roller Set package includes a protective storage case with handle for easy transportation, along with the Limited Edition Collectible Pack, which includes: Individual Serialized Number, Autobot Magnetic Car Badge, Metal Challenge Coin, and Sticker Pack!
“Launching the Flagship TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime robot last year with Robosen was a successful moment in elevating branded play for collectors. The new Trailer and Roller Set is an ideal companion piece to further enhance our fans’ TRANSFORMERS experience,” said Casey Collins, Head of Licensed Consumer Products & Business Development at Hasbro.
“We are thrilled to continue to collaborate with Hasbro and create an awe-inspiring experience with the addition of the Trailer and Roller Set for the fans of the TRANSFORMERS franchise,” said Sean Tang, Director of Robosen USA. “TRANSFORMERS is one of the most iconic brands in history, and the new Trailer and Roller Set will get fans even more immersed in the action.”
After over 11 years of rigorous R&D, the talented team at Robosen was able to bring fan-favorite TRANSFORMERS hero, Optimus Prime to life last year with a fully immersive experience through voice-activated actions, mobile app controls, and endless hours of creative and fun ways to program Optimus Prime to walk, punch, blast, drive, and convert at the swipe of your finger, or command of your voice. The initial run of robots sold out quickly and due to its popular demand, a limited number are now for sale.