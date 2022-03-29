Physical connoisseurs can shop at Limited Run Retail starting on April 30th

Friends Josh Fairhurst and Douglas Bogart had a dream of keeping physical games media alive when they formed Limited Run Games and for over 5 years they certainly have earned a fair share of money from gamers who share that mindset as well as me personally (although I wasn’t cool enough to qualify for the 5 year coin…)! So it would only make sense that the company’s next frontier would be a physical retail store. As stores like Electronic Boutique, Babbages and Toys R’ Us disappear into retail obscurity, Limited Run Retail will provide a haven for those who want to walk into a retail space to browse and purchase games just like gamers of yesteryears. The first location will be opening on April 30th 2022 at 107 Edinburgh South Drive, Cary, North Carolina. Lit by the glow of neon lights, the store will carry titles that the company has released as well as offer a selection of titles and accessories from generations past.
To celebrate the grand opening, the store will be holding a series of festivities that includes signings from Mega64, Matt and Erin Bozon, the creators of Shantae and the directors of River City Girls, Adam Tierney and Bannon Rudis. The first 100 people on line on the 30th will also receive a gift bag and a raffle ticket to win additional prizes. The store will also offer exclusive merchandise such as Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World SNES edition which features a SNES style retail box.
So if you happen to be in the area, make it a point to drop by April 30th as I’m sure it’ll be a grand ol’ time. As for me I guess it’ll be time for me to set up some eBay alerts cause I’m sure items from the festivities will be fetching for a pretty penny.
Limited Run Games Retail Store opening images: