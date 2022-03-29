The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel scheduled for Spring 2023

In case you missed it this morning, Nintendo and The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, revealed some details regarding the still untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel for the Nintendo Switch. Well, they sorta announced launch timing for the game, which is now scheduled for Spring 2023.
The game was previously given an amorphous “2022” launch date, so looks like fans may need to wait a bit longer. There’s always the chance there will new Nintendo Switch hardware too, so still so many questions.
So check it out below!
Launch Timing Update for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel:
The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, has an update to share about the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Please take a look.