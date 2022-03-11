New Wave Toys announces Space Ace x RepliCade mini arcade cabinet

We’re personally huge fans of the super cute licensed miniature arcade cabinet replicas that New Wave Toys has been producing. Dragon’s Lair was one of their most popular items apparently and now Don Bluth’s other hit animated arcade titles, Space Ace, is in the works.
The Space Ace x RepliCade mini arcade cabinet is still some ways out and scheduled for a Q1 2023 release at this point, but most of the details and pre-order links are now live. Those that pre-order (at the official site, here) can save $20 and pick one up for $149.99 for a limited time. Space Ace x RepliCade mini cab includes a 1/6 scale cabinet with 4.2″ screen, ball-top joystick, action, and skill-level select buttons, working digital scoreboard, Built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery and micro USB charging cable, USB controller support and HDTV mirroring, and last but not least, a mini prop of the LDV1000 LaserDisc player.
There will also be a Space Ace x RepliCade Conversion Kit Edition (which mimics the Dragon’s Lair form factor) and a fresh new release of the Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade Overhaul Edition for those who missed the initial release.
New Wave is thrilled to announce that Cinematronics’ 1983 arcade hit Space Ace is joining the company’s line of fully playable 1/6-scale RepliCade mini arcade cabinet replicas. The miniature cabinets are available in two versions: Space Ace x RepliCade and a limited-edition Space Ace x RepliCade Conversion Kit Edition. New Wave is also revealing special new versions of one of the company’s most popular cabinets, Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade. All of these new RepliCades are available for pre-order at a special discounted price on NewWaveToys.com and are expected to ship Q1 2023.
Space Ace x RepliCade – $149.99 pre-order promo price (MSRP: $169.99)
Space Ace x RepliCade is a faithful reproduction of the arcade cabinet just as it would have rolled out of Cinematronics’ factory. The cabinet features the complete Space Ace experience, with the same attention to detail that RepliCade fans have come to expect. Key features include:
4.2″ screen with the ability to screen mirror gameplay to an HDTV
Authentic ball-top joystick, action, and skill-level select buttons
Working digital scoreboard with player score, lives, credits, and skill-level indicators
Illuminated marquee and LED cabinet accents
Built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery and micro USB charging cable
USB Controller Support
Includes a mini prop of the LDV1000 LaserDisc player (complete with a Space Ace “LaserDisc” and sleeve), four mini arcade tokens, replica operator’s manual, and a Space Ace one-sheet mini poster
Space Ace x RepliCade Conversion Kit Edition – $149.99 pre-order promo price (MSRP: $169.99)
Conversion kits were commonplace in the arcade era, giving operators a chance to give their customers new ways to spend their quarters without having to scrap their existing machines. In late 1983, Cinematronics gave its customers an option to get more mileage from their Dragon’s Lair units with a kit that replaced the cabinet art and LaserDisc to play Don Bluth’s new animated game, Space Ace. The Space Ace x RepliCade Conversion Kit Edition features everything from the Space Ace x RepliCade and:
Cabinet designed to replicate the Dragon’s Lair form factor
Space Ace field conversion kit replacement control panel featuring illuminated skill level select buttons
Space Ace conversion kit cabinet art
Red T-molding
Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade Overhaul Edition – $149.99 pre-order promo price (MSRP: $169.99)
Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade is one of New Wave’s most popular items, selling out shortly after its 2021 release. The Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade Overhaul Edition gives folks who missed out on the initial cabinet a chance to get their hands on the two-quarter classic, while also giving existing collectors a reason to clear some additional shelf space. Key features include:
Available in red variants
A more powerful processor that enables HDTV screen mirroring
4.2″ screen with the ability to screen mirror gameplay to an HDTV
Authentic ball-top joystick, and action buttons
Illuminated marquee and LED cabinet accents
Built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery and micro USB charging cable
USB Controller Support
Cinematronics raised-letter coin door
A mini prop replica of the commercial-grade LDV1000 LaserDisc player used in late production runs of Dragon’s Lair and a mini “LaserDisc” and sleeve
Special Overhaul Edition packaging, four mini arcade tokens, replica operator’s manual, and a Dragon’s Lair one-sheet mini poster.
Pre-orders end Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m. PST.