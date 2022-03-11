«

»

Members of the fighting game community clash in a “P-1 Climax” for charity!

Categories:

News

March 11th, 2022

by Stan Yeung


Today Atlus announced on their website that they will be holding a charity tournament for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on the eve of the game’s re-release on modern consoles. Dubbed Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Charity Sho-down it will be taking place in New York and will air exclusively on the Atlus West Twitch channel on March 18th at 5pm EST/2pm PST. 8 members of the fighting game community will clash in a tourney where the winner will secure a $10,000 dollar donation to a charity of their choice.

The participants and the charity they are fighting for are as follows

Here is a full breakdown of the prizes:

  • 1st Place: $10,000 donation to the winner’s charity of choice
  • 2nd Place: $5,000 donation to the runner-up’s charity of choice
  • All players will receive a $1,000 donation made to their charity of choice as a thank you for their participation.

So while there are no real losers, which charity will win big? Find out March 18th!

$20 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)
See larger image

$20 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)

New From: Out of Stock
buy now

Tags: , , ,