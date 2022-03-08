Flip through The Kaito Files as the Lost Judgment expansion reveals itself March 28th

Perhaps by luck or a master stroke of providence, with the image rights of actor Takuya Kimura still up in the air. The Lost Judgment Story Expansion set to star Yagami’s partner Masaharu Kaito might be an unintentional torch passing for the Judgment franchise. Taking place after the events of the main title, Kaito takes on a case that will reveal more aspects of his past. What good detective tale wouldn’t involve a dame in trouble and this one features Kaito’s old flame Mikiko. Her disappearance and the appearance of a young man who claims to be the pair’s son will be the center of this adventure without Yagami.
Unlike the suave leather jacket ex-lawyer, Kaito doesn’t rely on technology to solve mysteries, using his Primal Focus, and two distinct fighting styles he’ll get the bottom of this case. The Kaito Files is a 4 chapter side story which will be available for owners of Lost Judgment Season Pass which can be bought on it’s own or as part of the Lost Judgment Ultimate Edition. Kaito stands on his own when The Kaito Files DLC drops on PlayStation and Xbox platforms on March 28th.
SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio today announced that The Kaito Files, a four-chapter story expansion for Lost Judgment, launches on PlayStation and Xbox platforms on March 28. The Kaito Files story expansion will be available at no additional cost for owners of Lost Judgment Ultimate Edition or the Lost Judgment Season Pass, and available separately for $29.99.
Play as the muscle of the Yagami Detective Agency, Masaharu Kaito, and take on a new case that ties up loose ends of his past in The Kaito Files. Kaito brings his own Primal Focus detective techniques and two beastly fighting styles to challenge new foes and crack the case with a distinct Kaito swagger.
Following the events of Lost Judgment, Kaito picks up a lucrative case while Yagami is out of town that unexpectedly has him searching for his old flame, Mikiko. Along the way, Kaito encounters Jun, a teenager claiming to be their son, and teams up to uncover the truth behind Mikiko’s disappearance. Now Kaito stands at the crossroads of past and present while up against a syndicate tied to Kamurocho’s criminal underbelly. But why did Kaito and Mikiko split up, and what does this dark faction have to do with her?
Features
- His side of the story: Challenge all-new bosses with Kaito’s unique combat styles, scour Kamurocho for new collectibles, and dive into Kaito’s past in this larger-than-life drama expansion spanning four chapters.
- Beast of the streets: Brazen, bold and always bombastic, Kaito is reliable in any fight, shake-down, or chase. Go beast mode with Kaito’s aggressive Bruiser fighting style or crank up the defense with his Tank fighting style.
- Trust your gut: No need for Yagami’s fancy gadgets here; Kaito has his own sensory-based sleuthing style. Tap into Kaito’s Primal Focus to literally sniff out clues, identify suspects and crack the case with his instincts.
Purchase Options
- DLC Price – $29.99 USD
- Ultimate Edition + Season Pass – Players who purchase the Ultimate Edition of Lost Judgment or the Season Pass across any platform will receive The Kaito Files at no additional cost.