Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection review for Nintendo Switch

Shadow Warrior 3 review for PC, PS4, Xbox One While it might not be an industry-shaking title, Shadow Warrior 3 is a fun, gory, FPS madhouse for anyone willing to ride along with its crass protagonist. ..

Gran Turismo 7 review for PS5, PS4 Polyphony Digital's latest "Real Driving Simulator" is a grand celebration of car culture and the best Gran Turismo yet. ..

Mekabolt+ review for PS5/4, Xbox Series X/One Even with a “+", Mekabolt is a still a pretty forgettable platformer. ..